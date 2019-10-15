Bongani Ndlovu/Wayne Chiridza, Showbiz Correspondents

RENOWNED muso, Obediah Matulana, is teaching his Kanindo type of music to pupils in schools around Bulawayo to impart knowledge to the younger generation.

Famously known as Dr Jah Kanindo, Matulana started teaching at the beginning of the year through holding one-hour sessions at various schools in the western suburbs.

“As a musician who has been at it for such a long time, I felt it necessary to teach this type of music to the youth. I want to impart my knowledge in the music industry to young people and also preserve the Kanindo genre,” said Matulana.

The Kanindo genre was named after Kenyan musician Oluoch Kanindo, its founder, before it was borrowed and polished by Zimbabwean musicians through its offshoots such as Sungura.

Matulana thanked schools for opening up and letting him teach music.

“I want to thank the school authorities for receiving me with open hands when I approached them. They saw that with this new curriculum, their children need to learn from people who are doing this (music),” said Matulana.

Besides teaching Kanindo, Matulana said he was training pupils other genres. “I’ve been teaching them all types of genres, be it Sungura, rhumba or gospel. I also teach them how to play instruments such as mbira, drums or guitar.”

Turning to his career, Matulana and his band Jet Sounds recently released a double album with another reggae album on the way. Commenting on one of the albums which has 11 gospel tracks, Matulana said: “I’ve never released a gospel album and I hope people will like it.

“I decided to do gospel songs as I wanted gospel lovers to have a feel of my music too”.

The other album titled Kuyale lale, which has six Tshibilika tracks with one rhumba gospel song, features his daughter and Albert Nyathi.

“This was the first time I collaborated with other artistes and it left a big impression on me such that I want to have more future collaborations with other artists.”

Last year, Matulana released an album titled Ukuba nguBoss which he said got a good reception, something he hopes to achieve with his double album.

“My last album was well received and I hope the same happens to these albums I’ve released as well as the other one I’ll be releasing soon,” he said.