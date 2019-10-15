Ronald Mashinga, Sports Reporter

BULAWAYO Royals will take on Bulawayo Queens in the Tuskers T20 ladies cricket tournament at the Queens Sports Club on Friday.

The Tuskers T20 ladies cricket tourney is part of the Zimbabwe Women’s Cricket Association being staged across the country as part of popularising the game among ladies.

Tuskers assistant administrator Tafadzwa Kwesu said the tournament’s aim is to unearth more talent in the women’s game. “We compiled a list of all female cricket players in the province and slotted them into the two teams. We also have learners from as young as 13 years forming part of the two teams. We have learners from Sizane High, Mpopoma High and St Columba’s High, among other schools. They practise every Tuesday and Thursday at Queens Sports Club from 2pm up to 4pm,” Kwesu said.

National team players Shane Mayers and Lorraine Phiri turn out for Bulawayo Royals, while Bulawayo Queens have Nomvelo Sibanda and Tazmeen Granger from the Lady Chevrons.

Kwesu also said girls that are passionate about cricket can join the two clubs.

“It is open to anyone. They can come and join the sides during training sessions and the coaches will decide whether to sign them,” she said. In their previous meeting Royals beat Queens by nine wickets.The Zimbabwe Women’s Cricket Association unveiled franchised based competitions, starting with the Eagles Women’s League, which took place in Harare last September. The other leagues include Rhinos Ladies Cricket League, Mutare Ladies Cricket League and the Masvingo Women’s T20 competition.