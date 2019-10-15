Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

SOUTH Africa’s DJ Fresh will be descending on Bulawayo next month where he is billed to perform at Cosmopolitan Night Club.

November 2 is the date when Fresh, popularly known as the ‘Big Dawg’, will perform at the gig which has been dubbed “I’ll House U with the Big Dawg”. He will be supported by Cosmopolitan Night Club’s DJs Mzoe and Keezy AM alongside Champion Sounds and 3D Family DJs.

The last time DJ Fresh had a solo show in the city was six years ago at Horizon Night Club (now The Vista).

Event organiser, Mduduzi Mdlongwa of 3D Events said the show was for the slightly mature to reminisce about the good old days.

“DJ Fresh has been performing in Bulawayo for a very long time and this show is for people who want to reminisce about the days when Visions was still kicking and DJ Fresh would hold epic shows there.

“It’s generally for those who love and appreciate his type of music,” said Mdlongwa.

He said DJ Fresh will be accompanied by a drummer as he wants to spice up his set.

“The theme ‘I’ll House U with the Big Dawg’ is a promise to people by DJ Fresh that he will rock them on the day.

He wants people to come and listen to house music and enjoy it, hence why he’s coming with a drummer to spice things up,” said Mdlongwa.

On the day, Mdlongwa said they are planning to hold interactive interviews at radio stations with DJ Fresh.

“As DJ Fresh is a radio personality, it’ll be good for him to interact with our own personalities. As such, we’ll take him to Khulumani FM and Skyz Metro FM for that experience.”

He said tickets are already on sale at Zarah Lounge, Hartsfield Tshisanyama and Cubanna.