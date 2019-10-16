Zimbabwean soul artiste Gemma Griffiths, who hogged the limelight earlier this year after she collaborated with Winky D on MuGarden, revealed that she has been travelling across Africa making music.

She said she was currently driving around Africa with filmmaker and “Gara Pano” director Marc Neilson for an Instagram project titled “Driving Pamwe” in which they shared stories of Africa as they travelled.

Griffiths, whose latest video “Gara Pano” is trending on number one on YouTube, said she had travelled over 15 000km in the last 10 months.

“The road trip is a project started by two creatives, myself and filmmaker Marc Neilson (who is also the director of “Gara Pano”), and we started driving across Africa in January this year,” she said.

“We have done over 15 000km in the 10 months and we have been to South Africa, Mozambique, Tanzania, Kenya, Uganda, Malawi, Zambia and now we are in Zimbabwe.”

Griffiths said the project was founded with the view to share stories of people they come across on their journey across Africa.

“‘Driving Pamwe’ (which you can find on Instagram) was founded with the purpose of sharing the stories of the people and places we come across on the journey through Africa,” she said.

“The project seeks to find artistes, musicians, creatives and share their art via the platform, and bring to light parts of the continent that are uplifting and interesting.”

Griffiths said she was also finalising her debut album.

“I have been on the road travelling through Africa for the whole of 2019, making music, writing, recording and creating my debut album. I found such amazing inspiration on the journey,” she said.

“The album is titled “Driving Pamwe” and right now I am doing the final touches to it. There are a lot of music videos coming through with the album.”

She said her latest music video “Gara Pano” is a dedication to all Zimbabweans.

“Love inspired me to write ‘Gara Pano’, (but) I’m motivated daily by simple things, like when news channels blare out bad news, but you can still find a reason to smile, or my favourite uncle who takes time to ask about my day, or love stories blossoming in unexpected places,” Griffiths said.

“‘Gara Pano’ is my love song to Zimbabweans. Their positivity and resilience has taught me what to aspire for since my childhood. Zimbabweans are an inspiration. They seek joy first, and with Zimbabwe as my home and teacher, I owe my all to her.”