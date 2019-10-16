Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

THE second edition of the Rail Trail Annual Charity Half Marathon is expected to be bigger compared to the inaugural event in 2018.

The half marathon was launched last year as part of the National Railways of Zimbabwe corporate social responsibility initiative, which seeks to support the needy in society.

The Rail Trail Annual Charity Half Marathon commemorates the arrival of the first train in Bulawayo on November 4, 1897.

Registration for the road run is now open at the NRZ headquarters at Parkade Centre, Bulawayo Station, Harare Station and Gweru Station, and will close on October 31. It can also be done online on www.nrz.co.zw.

Registration fees are $50 for adults and $25 for children. The race organisers have set aside $33 000 as prize money, with winners of 21.1km races in the male and female categories each pocketing $3 500.

Wheelchair race winners will earn themselves $1 500 and 10km winner gets $1 000. Winners in the masters and grandmasters categories will take home $500, while the 5km walk winners will get train tickets.

Last year’s 21.1km senior men’s race was won by Tendayi Zimuto of Black Rhinos Athletics Club, with Rudo Mhonderwa of Power House Athletics Club scooping the women’s category. – @innocentskizoe