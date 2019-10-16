Wayne Chiridza, Showbiz Reporter

Producers of the Old Mutual Amazing Voices reality show which seeks to unearth budding musicians were impressed by the talent they saw in Bulawayo during auditions that were wrapped up in the city yesterday.

One of the show’s producers, Valen’tino Mathibela said Bulawayo had produced the highest number of hopefuls thus far.

“The turn out here (Bulawayo) has been the best as compared to the other countries (Kenya and Ghana). The talent we’ve also been seeing here is just amazing,” said Mathibela. She said what was impressive was that the groups in various genres, gospel, afro pop and RnB, displayed originality as their music had the ‘sound of Zimbabwe’. “The guys here in Bulawayo so far, are really carrying that sound of Zimbabwe as you can hear influences from artists like Oliver Mtukudzi in their music. It gives one that nostalgia,” she said.

The producer said during the auditions, judges did not just look at the group’s voices, but their versatility and ability to adapt and handle pressure. They also looked at their capability to work with others. Bulawayo auditions, the first in Zimbabwe, were wrapped up yesterday with some crying after failing to make it to the final round with others celebrating after being given tickets to represent the city at the national finals in Harare.

Yesterday’s auditions in the city had the finalists battling out to secure slots at the national finals at which they will battle it out with groups from Harare this weekend. Mathibela said the three shortlisted groups from Zimbabwe will join others from South Africa, Kenya and Ghana and will have a chance to learn from each other as they compete for the ultimate prize of US$100 000.

“The purpose of this show is for musical groups to learn from each other as this is a Pan-African show,” said the producer. The show which will be shown on DStv will have its finale next year in April in South Africa. – @waynecas