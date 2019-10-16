Sharon Buwerimwe, Court Reporter

A MAN and a woman from Bulawayo have been arrested for allegedly using fake identity cards and forging title deeds to sell a residential stand belonging to a deceased woman for R58 000.

Rosemary Ndlovu (43) impersonated the late Ms Nomusa Sibanda, who died in 2010, and connived with Sethukani Ncube (44) from Nketa suburb to allegedly dupe a home seeker, Mr Nkululeko Moyo (40).

Ndlovu allegedly forged Ms Sibanda’s national identity card and hired a lawyer to represent her.

Ndlovu and Ncube pleaded not guilty to fraud before Western Commonage magistrate Ms Gladmore Mushove.

The duo was remanded out of custody on $300 bail to October 31 for continuation of trial.

For the State, Mr Kenneth Shava said on May 8 this year, Ndlovu and Ncube allegedly forged the late Ms Sibanda’s particulars and the title deeds of the stand, which they sold to Mr Moyo for R58 000.

“The complainant was introduced to Ndlovu and Ncube who claimed that they were selling a residential stand. On May 8, they went to Lazarus and Sarif Legal Practitioners where a memorandum of agreement of sale was drafted by Ms Thulisiwe Sibanda, a conveyance secretary at the law firm,” he said.

“Ndlovu produced a forged photocopy of identity documents and particulars of the late Ms Nomusa Sibanda who passed away in 2010. Ms Sibanda is the lawful registered owner of the stand.”

Mr Shava said after a month, the deceased’s relatives confronted Mr Moyo and told him that the stand belonged to Ms Sibanda.

He said Mr Moyo tried to locate Ncube and Ndlovu but they were not reachable on their phones.

The matter was reported to the police leading to Ncube and Ndlovu’s arrest. — @sharonbuwe.