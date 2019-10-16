Brenda Zinyuke, Court Reporter

A BULAWAYO man has been arrested for allegedly stabbing his wife on the buttocks, scratching her with a steel nail and assaulting her with a brick resulting in her losing her front tooth.

Zibusiso Mthethwa (29) of Selborne Park suburb allegedly assaulted Ms Gugulethu Moyo (25) of the same suburb accusing her of cheating on him.

Mthethwa was not asked to plead to physical abuse when he appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Ms Ulukile Mlea-Ndlovu.

The magistrate remanded him in custody to October 22.

Prosecuting, Mr Mufaro Mageza said on September 29 this year at around 2 PM, Mthethwa arrived home and found his wife in their bedroom.

“The accused person told the complainant that he was hungry,” he said.

As Ms Moyo left to prepare food, Mthethwa allegedly followed her into the kitchen where he punched her on the forehead and scratched her with a steel nail on the back.

Mr Mageza said Ms Moyo went to hospital for medical treatment and came back the following morning at around 5AM.

“The accused person insulted the complainant and threw a brick at her causing her to suffer head injuries,” he said.

Mr Mageza said Mthethwa got hold of Ms Moyo’s leg and hand before pushing her to the ground.

He allegedly stabbed her on the buttocks with a broken bottle.

The matter was reported to the police leading to Mthethwa’s arrest. — @zinyuke98.