Bubelo Moyo

A NEW thought-provoking television series, Ziyathunqa, is set to premiere on ZBCtv at 7PM today.

The much anticipated series, which was produced in Bulawayo with the help of veteran actor, Sarah Mpofu, has 15 episodes which will be shown every Wednesday.

The series project manager, Khaliphile Sibanda, said she was elated that the series, which will showcase various short films from the city, was finally being shown on the national broadcaster.

“I can confidently say those who will watch Ziyathunqa will find the series highly entertaining because of the amount of work that was put in and level of professionalism,” Sibanda said.

She said the series was produced by Geraldine Roche Drama (GRD), a partner of the Zimbabwe Development Democracy Trust (ZDDT). The first episode, Sibanda said, will be a documentary which will familiarise audiences with the producers of the show. From there, the various episodes will portray the daily experiences of people from the City of Kings.

“Each episode will feature one short film which will portray the daily experiences of ordinary people who find themselves in conflict with themselves or those close to them, forcing them to either follow or go against societal norms and values among many other subjects.”

Sibanda said the short films were written by seasoned and budding film and playwrights. Among the seasoned writers is Thembelihle Moyo who has over 10 years’ experience in the film industry. Budding scriptwriters Tsoka Kwenda and Ntandoyenkosi Mpande among others, will have their plays Family Diaries and Love and Cameras which have dynamic storytelling and never-ending drama, shown and will surely exhilarate audiences across the country.

The films will introduce, for the first time, a lot of unsullied talent from Bulawayo.

These include Nkosimayibongwe Gumpo who plays the role of Thando, a troublesome girlfriend in the film Caged and Bongani Mpala who will star as the main actor’s boyfriend in the film Zoey. Going through the list of filmmakers and cast involved in this audacious project, one cannot help but notice that the project has been spearheaded by youths, a development that is set to give the films a fresh perspective while fulfilling the youth empowerment mandate of GRD.