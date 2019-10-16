Sports Reporter

FORMER Amazulu, Shooting Stars and Gunners FC coach Partson Ndabambi has died.

He was 41.

Ndabambi passed away in Gokwe yesterday and will be buried in KwaTachi near Kana Mission this morning.

“Partson had not been well for some time and died this morning in Gokwe. The burial is on tomorrow (today),” said a family member, who declined to be named.

Zifa and PSL sent condolence messages to the Ndabambi family and football fraternity following the death of the nomadic coach.

“It is with deep regret and shock that we learnt of the death of Partson Ndabambi, a distinguished servant of football.

“He had great passion for football development and worked with great dignity with clubs which included Amazulu FC, Shooting Stars FC and ZPC Kariba FC, among others. He dedicated much of his life to the upliftment of the game and his demise is a huge loss to our game. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of the deceased in this difficult moment of grieving. As an association, we shall honour his memory by continuing to promote development of football so that our shared dream can one day be realised,” read the Zifa condolence message.

The PSL said: “The PSL chairman, board of governors and clubs express their heartfelt condolences to the Ndabambi family, friends and the football fraternity following the passing of Partson Ndabambi. The late Ndabambi served as a coach to different PSL clubs, including Shooting Stars FC, Gunners FC and ZPC Kariba FC. He was a great servant to the game and his contributions will forever be cherished.”

Kwekwe-based former Young Warriors coach Jairos Tapera travelled to Gokwe last night for Ndabambi’s burial.

“Football has lost a passionate servant in Partson Ndabambi,” said Tapera.