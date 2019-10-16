Leonard Ncube and Nomvelo Siziba, Victoria Falls Reporters

VICTORIA Falls has potential to develop into a world class destination for investment and tourism by 2030, the Mayor Councillor Somveli Dlamini has said.

Speaking during the commissioning of the town’s two new ambulances and an assortment of service delivery machinery last Friday, he challenged all stakeholders to play their role and work with the local authority to meet benchmarking standards.

“Victoria Falls is driven by the vision to be a unique and competitive green city of world class standard offering a safe tourist and investment destination of choice supported by a well-developed community by 2030.

“This can only succeed when we harness our desire and actions towards the provision of quality service,” said Clr Dlamini.

“My plea to our esteemed residents and stakeholders is that they should continue paying their rates and bills so that the council can meet its budgetary requirements and obligations for a better developed Victoria Falls.”

Government designated Victoria Falls as a hub for tourism and financial services under the Special Economic Zones initiative with a view of attracting tourists as well as luring investment through tourism.

Tourism players, the local authority and other stakeholders have partnered in various projects including waste management, environment and wildlife towards achieving a green city status, now a key requisite for all tourism towns.

Speaking during the same occasion, the Town Clerk Mr Ronnie Dube said the local authority needs corporate support for quality service delivery and appealed to the business community to partner them in financing capital projects to improve service delivery and give back to the community.

“We would want to urge the business community to plough back to the community that supports the sustenance of their business.

“We’re currently working on modalities to lure any new developmental projects that would come up in Victoria Falls to support community social responsibility such as the stadium, libraries, and school halls among others,” said Mr Dube.

The ambulances were separately donated by ZLG and A-Ponit at a combined cost of US$120 000.

The other equipment which includes a backhoe roller, refuse compactor and tipper truck were acquired by the local authority for RTGS$4,8 million.

The council has also paid for an 18 000-litre bowser, 7-tonne drop side truck, and a tipper truck as it strives to improve service delivery and maintain the resort town’s status as a destination of choice, Mr Dube added.

“We have a plethora of projects for betterment of our town and maintaining its status.

“Provision of quality service delivery remains our major role as a local authority.

“We are tooling our equipment section as a performance indicator hence the acquisition of this equipment and a fleet of ambulances.

“In line with our commitment to pursue the projects desired by our community, we have so far managed to acquire this equipment.

“We have paid for some that awaits delivery. We believe that for efficient service delivery the council has to have equipment to provide top notch service to the community which is commensurate with our status as a tourist destination of choice,” he said.

Mr Fortune Bgwon from A-Ponit said they were being responsive to Victoria Falls community’s needs as the resort town has in the past been found wanting in times of emergencies because of lack of ambulance services.

Representing the tourism sector, Mr Clement Mukwasi said the ambulances are an assurance for a safe destination for tourists. — @ncubeleon, @nomvelosiziba