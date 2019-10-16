Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

LOCALLY-based Warriors yesterday trained at Zifa Village to familiarise themselves with the artificial turf they will play on in the second-leg of the final round of the Chan qualifiers against Lesotho in Maseru on Sunday.

Warriors’ interim coach Joey Antipas said all players reported for duty on Monday.

He said they are not reading much into the healthy 3-1 first-leg lead and is demanding “maximum” concentration from his charges.

Highlanders’ forward Prince Dube scored a brace in the first-leg win, with the other goal coming from Wellington Taderera of Black Rhinos.

“We started preparations this morning (yesterday) and trained on the artificial turf at Zifa Village.

“The other sessions will be held on grass turf because we don’t want to expose our players to injuries they might pick up from playing on an artificial turf,” said Antipas.

“Though we have a slight advantage, playing away will be a tricky encounter and it requires maximum concentration from everyone.

“We can’t afford to underrate our opponents, who eliminated South Africa. Lesotho are not a team to be written off. We have to be at the top of our game because we want to advance to the finals.”

Antipas retained almost all players that were called up for the first-leg.

Harare City goalkeeper Maxwell Nyamupanedengu has been dropped, with Ariel Sibanda, Dynamos’ Simba Chinani and Nelson Chadya of Ngezi Platinum Stars being called up.

Ngezi Platinum Stars defender Frank Mukarati has been called as a replacement for FC Platinum centre-back Lawrence Mhlanga.

Mukarati is competing for a ticket to Lesotho with Manica Diamonds’ Patson Jaure and Peter Muduhwa of Highlanders in central defence, with Bosso right-back McClive Phiri battling it out with Ian Nekati of ZPC Kariba.

Chicken Inn left-back Xolani Ndlovu and Nomore Chinyere of Hwange are the two left-sided defenders in camp.

Arguably the best creative midfielder in the Zimbabwean league at present Joel Ngodzo of Caps United, who missed out from a number of national team games because he had no passport has been included in the provisional squad.

Antipas has also called up FC Platinum defensive midfielder Kelvin Madzongwe, Ngezi’s Donald Teguru and Caps United winger Phenias Bamusi.

Dube, Obriel Chirinda of Caps United and Dynamos striker Evans Katema who just returned from an injury layoff, are the three forwards called up.

Provisional

Squad

Goalkeepers: Simbarashe Chinani (Dynamos), Ariel Sibanda (Highlanders), Nelson Chadya (Ngezi Platinum Stars)

Defenders:

Partson Jaure (Manica Diamonds), Peter Muduhwa (Highlanders), Frank Mukarati (Ngezi Platinum Stars), Ian Nekati (ZPC Kariba), McClive Phiri (Highlanders), Xolani Ndlovu (Chicken Inn), Nomore Chinyerere (Hwange)

Midfielders: Kelvin Madzongwe (FC Platinum), Tichaona Chipunza (Chicken Inn), Nqobizitha Masuku (Highlanders), Sipho Ndlovu (Chicken Inn), Ralph Kawondera (Triangle United), Joel Ngodzo (Caps United), Juan Mutudza (Herentals), Valentine Kadonzvo (Chicken Inn), Donald Teguru (Ngezi Platinum Stars), Phenias Bamusi (Caps United), Leeroy Mavunga (Yadah Stars), Wellington Taderera (Black Rhinos)

Strikers: Prince Dube (Highlanders), Obriel Chirinda (Chicken Inn), Evans Katema (Dynamos) — @ZililoR