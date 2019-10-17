Wayne Chiridza, Showbiz Reporter

ARTISTS are expected to gather at the National Art Gallery in Bulawayo at 3PM tomorrow to discuss the impact of geography on their artistic and curatorial practice.

The conversation will have four artists: Tafadzwa Gwetai, Shamilla Ashau, Charles Bhebhe and Hloniphani Dube who have varying techniques, influences and ideologies, as panelists.

Another artiste, Maputo-based Berry Bickle, who was born in Bulawayo, will be the moderator. The panelists will share their local, regional and transnational art perspectives and how these have shaped, informed and influenced their practice.

The National Art Gallery (NGZ) said the objective of the discussion is to determine how geography informs and influences artistic practice as well as highlight the nature and level of inter-linkages between locality, regionality and trans-nationality in art, and curatorial practice.

Artists will discuss why they also travel around the world and what influences them in their artwork.

"Questions to be answered at the Bulawayo Conversation are on why artists travel around the world and if they are influenced by different cultures and countries among others," said NGZ.