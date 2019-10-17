Ronald Mashinga, Sports Reporter

Delta Beverages, through its Carling Black Label brand, donated new darts equipment to the National University of Science and Technology (Nust) women’s team yesterday.

Carling Black Label handed over 12 darts, three dartboards and three scoreboards to the team as reward for winning the Zimbabwe Tertiary Institution Sports Union (ZITISU) games held in June at the University of Zimbabwe (UZ).

“We are here to recognise our champions. In the old days, the underlining statement for Carling Black Label was ‘Champion men deserve champion beer’. This statement was overlooking champion ladies, so it has since been transformed to ‘Champions deserve champion beer’ as we have champions here today,” said Carling Black Label advertising agent Paul Danisa.

Carling Black Label aims to expand its support of sport in tertiary institutions. In 2018 it only sponsored pool in the ZITISU games, but extended it to football and darts in the games.

“On behalf of the Nust team, we are so honoured and grateful for receiving this equipment. The equipment will go a long way in maintaining and improving the standards of our performance and we promise to put it to good use,” said Nust darts captain Nicola Ndlovu.

Nust director of residents, campus and life catering Peter Khumalo said the team had strengthened its vision to become a darts powerhouse in Zimbabwe.