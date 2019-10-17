Showbiz Correspondent

MULTI-award-winning Ezimnyama Dance Ensemble is set to showcase a dance production called Jewel of Africa that showcases the beauty of the diverse Zimbabwean culture next month.

The production which will have dance and music will be showcased at the Bulawayo Theatre on November 6.

Ezimnyama artistic director Phibion Ncube said the dance production is about Zimbabwe which was once called the Jewel of Africa by the late Tanzanian President Julius Nyerere.

“The dance production seeks to showcase the beauty of Zimbabwean culture. We’ve a diverse culture of music, dance and tradition which is what makes the country the Jewel of Africa,” he said.

Ncube said the production will have dances like Dinhe, Hosana, Muchongoyo and Mbakumba and urged people to attend the showcase in their numbers.

“We need to showcase the other side of Zimbabwe as there have been a lot of negative things which have been said about the country. As such, we need to give people hope and show them the good side of the country as well as remind them that Zimbabwe is a jewel on its own through its cultures and people,” said Ncube.