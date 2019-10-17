Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Gwanda Correspondent

ABOUT 43 000 more households in Matabeleland South Province are food insecure and need to be added to a list of about 67 000 under the drought relief programme, an official has said.

Speaking on behalf of Matabeleland South provincial social welfare officer, Mr Criswell Nyakudya, during a meeting for heads of Government departments from the province recently, Mr Isaac Risinamodzi said 67 380 households from the province were benefiting under the drought relief programme. He said they had submitted a request to have the number of beneficiaries reviewed and they were awaiting approval.

“We have identified 43 393 more households in the province that are food insecure and need to benefit under drought relief programme. We have submitted the request to our head office and we are awaiting approval.