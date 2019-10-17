Kenyan gospel musician Jimmy Gait seems to have had a sudden change of heart after releasing a new song cautioning his detractors that he is not quitting the music industry any time soon.

While dropping his new track dubbed Makuu through his YouTube channel on Tuesday, October 15, the crooner lashed out at individuals who have been spreading rumors concerning him ditching the music industry.

Gait said his singing ministry has been revamped as it is the least he can do for God after saving him from a near-death experience.

“For them that have been thinking and saying that I’m quitting music, allow me to bring it to your attention that I can’t quit music. After God’s healing, I choose to rededicate my life to Him for more service, more music, more impact and broaden His work in my life,” Gait said.

The Signature hit maker further stated that he is determined to continue with his ministry to serve God through music.

HIGHER CALLING

Gait said his new song is an appreciation to God for giving him another chance in life and career.

“This song is a praise to God for saving me from ending my ministry for Him and the death that was staring at me through cancer. In this regard, the song marks an end to a chapter in my ministry, transitioning to a higher calling,” he said.

However, the award-winning gospel singer seems to have made a complete u-turn considering just last month, he announced that he had shot his last video in India where he was receiving treatment and was marking the beginning of a new chapter in his life which he did not clarify.

“I shot my last video in India after my recovery. This was on the week before I returned to Kenya. I will release my last video on October 1, 2019, and open a new page on my career and calling,” he said at the time.