Nigerian Afro-pop diva Yemi Alade on Tuesday night held an exclusive party in Nairobi in celebration of her recently released fourth studio album Woman of Steel and the short film Home.

The 15-track album includes Umaskini (track number 14), which is a Swahili version of Poverty, which is track number 10 in the album.

The song was translated by gospel-turned-secular artiste Ivlyn Mutua.

“I always believe going where the love is and I must say there is a lot of love for me in East Africa. So when I sing songs in Swahili this is my way of saying thank you so much. That’s why I had to include it (Umaskini) on the album. I want you guys to see the efforts I’m putting in this relationship,” Yemi told Nairobi News.

The new album follows the release of Kings of Queens (2014), Mama Africa (2016) and Black Magic (2017).

With album release party seemingly the new trend among artistes who always turn up to support each other, Yemi also got support from several Kenyan artistes who graced the event.

Among them was Sauti Sol’s Chimano, who was also was the host, Victoria Kimani, Naiboi, Hart_the_Band, Blinky Bill and Patricia Kihoro.

The release party of the album in Kenya was the last after Yemi staged similar launch parties in Lagos, London and Paris.