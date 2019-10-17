Brenda Zinyuke, Court Reporter

A MAN from Bulawayo has been sentenced to six years in prison for stealing his drunk friend’s car and selling his belongings without his consent.

Ntandoyenkosi Moyo (28) of Pumula South suburb stole a Volkswagen Golf motor vehicle belonging to Mr Joseph Sanya (30) of Lobengula West suburb.

Inside the car there was a pair of ladies’ shoes, US$20, spare wheel, amplifier, a sub woofer, Samsung cellphone, a car jack and Mr Sanya’s passport.

Moyo pleaded guilty to theft of a motor vehicle when he appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Mr Mafios Moyo.

The magistrate sentenced him to six years in prison and suspended two years for five years on condition that Moyo does not commit a similar offence within that period.

Moyo will serve an effective four years in jail.

Prosecuting, Mr Simbarashe Manyiwa said on October 12 at around 10PM, Mr Sanya was with his friend Mr Lucky Muleya at Cafe Baku along Joshua Nkomo Street and 9th Avenue when they met Moyo.

“The accused person joined the two for beer and the three agreed to shift to Club 747 sports club situated along Airport Road in Queens Park suburb,” he said.

Mr Sanya drove in his car while Moyo followed in a metered taxi to the club.

On arrival Mr Sanya locked his vehicle and entered the club.

While still drinking in the club, Mr Sanya realised that he was drunk and gave the car keys to Mr Muleya.

Moyo took advantage of the two’s drunken state, stole the car keys and left.

Mr Sanya checked for his car at around 11PM and noticed it was missing.

He reported the matter at Bulawayo Central Police Station.

On October 14, detectives received communication that Moyo was selling some of the stolen property in Pumula South suburb.

A follow up was made leading to his arrest and the recovery of the stolen motor vehicle at Ashy’s Garage in Nkulumane suburb.

An amplifier, a sub woofer, a cellphone and a pair of ladies’ shoes were also recovered. — @zinyuke98