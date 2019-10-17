Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

NATIONAL Athletics Association of Zimbabwe (Naaz) president Tendai Tagara says funds released to them by the Olympic Solidarity will be channeled towards strengthening their structures and athletes’ development.

The Olympic Solidarity availed US$30 000 to Naaz through the Zimbabwe Olympic Committee.

Specific funding is utilised in building athletes, coaches and administrators’ capacity as well as assisting athletes realise their maximum sporting potential.

“The association enters a new era of re-birth through this process of strengthening our structures. We have hired an expert (former Naaz president Robert Mutsauki) to lead the process. This is part of our preparation for the next Olympic cycle,” said Tagara.

“The objective is to see how best can we strengthen the organisation’s capacity to achieve better results. The process will see consultative processes with all stakeholders and members such as sponsors, athletes and athletes’ commission, officials, provincial executives, directors, the uniformed forces, club coaches, Nash, Naph and academies.

“Mutsauki is a former Naaz president who went on to lead the development portfolio for Africa and later on became a sports consultant. He was in Kenya recently spearheading the Kenya Olympic Committee strategic plan. Because he is one of ours and has been there, we hope to open a new chapter with him.’’

Tagara said the restructuring had already started and should be completed by the end of December 2019 to coincide with the next Olympic cycle of 2021-2024.” – @innocentskizoe