Now RBZ deputy director for finance and markets, William Manimhanzi has revealed that new notes will be introduced in a “few months” time. As reported by Newsday, Mr Manimhanzi said:

There are currency reforms that have taken place over the past few months and we have been working on ways to try and ameliorate the current cash shortages…..

I am not privy to the dates, but what is happening is that new notes will be available soon so that they meet the required cash demands. Obviously, these notes are going to be printed outside the country and this requires foreign exchange. That is all I can say at the moment – but maybe in a few months — I do not know exactly when, but those new notes will be available.