London — Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has admitted midfield star Paul Pogba will miss Sunday’s Premier League clash with bitter rivals Liverpool while goalkeeper David De Gea is also a major injury doubt.

French World Cup winner Pogba, 26, has failed to recover from an ankle problem while De Gea was forced off in Spain’s Euro 2020 qualifier against Sweden on Tuesday.

“Paul had an injury, he came back, he worked really hard. He played a couple of games, maybe played through the pain barrier,” Solskjaer told Sky Sports.

“He had a scan after the Arsenal game and maybe needed a few weeks’ rest in a boot so hopefully he won’t be too long, but he won’t make this game, no.”

On De Gea, the United manager added: “I think he’ll be out.”

United are currently struggling down in 12th place in the table ahead of Sunday’s match at Old Trafford against leaders Liverpool.

They have just nine points, 15 behind Liverpool who boast a perfect record of 24 points from eight games.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid are reportedly willing to offer Toni Kroos to Manchester United as part of a deal to bring Paul Pogba to the Spanish capital.

Real have been chasing Pogba for some time but have so far been unable to wrap up a deal as the powers that be at United have refused to cash in on the Frenchman.

It has been suggested that United asked Pogba to give them one more season before granting the player his wish of a move away the following summer, with Real in the box seat to do a deal.

Whether that is just speculation or fact remains to be seen but Real are determined to get the midfielder on board and reports claim they are ready to offer Kroos as a sweetener.

Los Blancos officials are well aware that United hold an interest in the German midfielder, having enquired about him in the past and hope by offering the player and a substantial cash adjustment it could help to get the deal done.

Real have been linked with other midfielders but keep coming back to Pogba, who is Zinedine Zidane’s number one target.

Other clubs including Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain are also said to be in the hunt but it is thought that Pogba has set his heart on a move to the Bernabeu.

Kroos (29) has only recently penned a new deal with Real but the club are happy for him to move on and there has even been talk he could leave when the window re-opens in January.

United are also reportedly close to securing the services of former Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri to take over from Solskjaer.

Solskjaer has endured a difficult start to the season, and United are already 15 points off rivals Liverpool at the top after just eight games.

United’s hierarchy are closing in on the appointment of former Juventus boss Allegri in a deal worth £6.5 million a year, reports Tuttosport.

The Italian boss is unemployed after leaving Juventus at the end of the last campaign but only after he lifted a fifth consecutive Serie A title.

Last season, Jose Mourinho was sacked by the Red Devils before Christmas and the pressure is now building on Solskjaer.

Talks with Allegri are said to have intensified following United’s latest defeat to Newcastle.

Tottenham, meanwhile, are also keeping tabs on the ex-Juventus boss with the future of Mauricio Pochettino still unclear.

The situation is expected to be cleared up relatively quickly, with Allegri pushing for United to decide quickly as he wants as much time to revive the club’s ‘already compromised’ season. — AFP.