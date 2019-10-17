Prosper Dembedza Court Correspondent

Bail ruling in the case of 11 suspected MDC-Alliance marshals who allegedly assaulted a police officer at a food court in Harare after declaring it a no-go area for police officers was yesterday postponed to today because the presiding magistrate is not feeling well.

According to the State, the gang — Hilton Tamangani (29), Evans Chinyanga (39), Tichaona Maziya (22), Petros Kaesa (44), Tafadzwa Madziwa (23), Lovemore Chitengo(42), Robson Mutseta (31), Hillary Nyawasha (29), Denford Mlambo (41), Blessing Chirodza (41) and David Tawanda Tekere (35) — pounced on the police officer, Tatenda Sibiya, who was standing at the intersection of Julius Nyerere Way and Kwame Nkrumah Avenue.

Harare provincial magistrate Mrs Vongai Muchuchuti-Guwuriro told the court that she was not familiar with the matter as the presiding magistrate, Mrs Learnmore Mapiye, was not in attendance.

She rolled over the ruling to today.

The 11 allegedly took turns to punch and slap the policeman while ordering him to leave ‘‘their’’ area.

Tamangani allegedly stole a mobile phone, US$200 and $35 from the police officer during the assault.

After committing the offence, the court heard that the suspects allegedly fled into the basement of Robinson House where they were later arrested.

The gang appeared in court on Monday before magistrate Mrs Learnmore Mapiye charged with assaulting or resisting a peace officer.

The 11 through their lawyer Mr Kudzayi Kadzere of Kadzere, Hungwe and Mandevere legal practitioners are arguing that they had the right to be presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Mr Kadzere said the suspects were apprehended during a dragnet arrest, adding Mlambo was employed by the Law Society of Zimbabwe.

Investigating officer Detective Janza Limodzi from the Law and Order section, who was called to the witness stand by Prosecutor Mr Sebastian Mutizirwa, opposed bail, saying the suspects were not proper candidates.

He said they were likely to flee the court’s jurisdiction if granted bail due to the seriousness of their offence.

He said the police were yet to verify the addresses submitted by the suspects.