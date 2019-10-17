TelOne will reportedly be launching a new wireless internet service which they’ve chosen to call Blaze.

Just like Wibroniks, Blaze will offer customers an LTE-based connection and a choice between an indoor modem and a MiFi device which will be priced at $472 and $333 respectively. For the MiFi device, you’ll need a line which was said to cost $10.

There was also a leaked image with supposed Blaze packages though TelOne reps have told me that these might not be the packages or final prices when Blaze is launched:

Apart from just data, the leaked Blaze packages also highlighted talk-time – something that differentiates it from Wibroniks.