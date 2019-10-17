Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

THE top two Zifa Southern Region Division One League teams Talen Vision and Bulawayo City will play their games simultaneously in a move aimed at preventing match manipulation as the title race heads to the wire.

The two teams head into the last five games of the season tied on 52 points, with Vision topping the league table through a superior goal difference.

Goals will come in handy on the final stretch, as it’s looking highly likely that a goal difference may determine the championship.

Vision have a goal difference of three and there is no room for error for either side going into the last games of the season.

Zifa Southern Region board member Fiso Siziba said: “What we’ve done is that the top two teams Talen Vision and Bulawayo City, who are positioned for the title, will now play at the same time and on the same day starting this weekend. They are both left with five games. You’ll also realise that when one of them is away, the other one will be at home.”

City drew level on points with Vision last weekend when they won their game in hand against Moto Moto 2-0 in Hwange.

Vision, who were on a bye, will be hoping to extend their lead by three points when they return to action tomorrow against Toronto.

Vision lost their last match to City 1-0 to surrender their impressive 22-match unbeaten run.

Vision’s last five games are against Toronto, a side they beat 3-1 in the first round, Indlovu Iyanyathela, who they drew 0-0 with, Bosso 90 and Casmyn, who they both beat 1-0. They wrap up the season with an away trip to Makomo in Hwange.

City, who scored 16 goals in the opening five games of the season, averaging just over three goals per match, will be hoping to find that early season form when they host Mainline, who held them to a 1-1 draw in the first-leg. They lock horns with Ajax Hotspur, Binga, Mosi Rovers and Arenel.

City hammered Ajax 7-1 in the first leg, drew 0-0 with Binga, beat Rovers 3-0 and thrashed Arenel 5-0.

Siziba said it is difficult to have all teams playing on the same day and at the same time because of the “odd number” they have.

“Every weekend one club is on a bye, but we’ll try to have games played at the same time as well. We’re also moving to clear the backlogs, notably the Makomo versus Mainline and the Binga versus Mainline,” said Siziba.

Fixtures

Tomorrow: Toronto v Talen Vision (Khumalo Barracks, 12PM), Bulawayo City v Mainline (Luveve, 12PM), Bosso 90 v Arenel (Luveve,3PM)

Table

P W D L F A GD Pts

Talen Vision 23 15 7 1 47 9 38 52

Bulawayo City 23 15 7 1 44 9 35 52

ZPC Hwange 23 12 7 4 27 10 17 43

Bosso 90 23 9 9 5 32 24 8 36

Makomo 21 9 7 5 29 18 11 34

CIWU 23 9 7 7 26 22 4 34

I/ Iyanyathela 22 8 7 7 22 13 9 31

Binga Pirates 22 7 6 9 19 23 -4 27

Ajax Hotspurs 21 7 4 10 25 29 -4 25

Casmyn 22 6 4 12 20 27 -7 22

Mainline 22 5 9 10 20 30 -10 22

Mosi Rovers 24 5 6 13 15 34 -19 21

Motomoto 22 5 5 12 16 44 -28 20

Arenel Movers 22 3 9 10 14 30 -16 18

Toronto 23 4 6 13 17 51 -34 18

