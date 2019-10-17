Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

THE Warriors are set to leave the country this morning for the second-leg of the final round of the Chan qualifier against Lesotho on Sunday.

The Warriors will fly to Johannesburg and complete the remaining 420km to Maseru by road.

“All the travelling logistics are in place and the team leaves tomorrow by air to Johannesburg. From there, they will travel by road to Maseru. They had two days of training, and the travelling squad will be announced tonight (last night),” said Xolisani Gwesela, the Zifa communications manager.

The Warriors are hoping to finish off Lesotho in their backyard and book a place to the Chan finals to be held in Cameroon next year.

Zimbabwe are one foot into the finals of the tournament meant for players plying their trade in their respective national leagues, as they carry what appears to be a healthy 3-1 lead from the first-leg.

Highlanders’ forward Prince Dube scored a brace in the first-leg, with the other goal coming from Wellington Taderera of Black Rhinos.

As part of their preparations, the Warriors trained on an artificial turf at Zifa Village on Tuesday to familiarise themselves with the turf they will play on in Maseru on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Zimbabwe National Soccer Supporters Association (ZNSSA) has organised a special package for fans that want to travel to Lesotho to cheer the Warriors.

Carlmarx Nkomo, the ZNSSA vice-president, said fans will leave Bulawayo by road tomorrow morning.

“We are having a send-off ceremony at the Zifa Southern Region offices in Bulawayo on Thursday for the supporters travelling to Lesotho. We’ll leave on Friday morning and depart Maseru on Monday. We want to make sure that we are there when the boys do us proud and give them the same support that we’ve done when the international stars represent the country.

“Supporters from Harare, Masvingo and Zvishavane are coming to sleep in Bulawayo and we will pick up a couple of guys in Beitbridge. These supporters are paying their own transport and accommodation. We only negotiated reasonable charges. We’re appealing to Zimbabweans in South Africa, especially around the Free State province, to crossover into Lesotho and support the boys,” said Nkomo.