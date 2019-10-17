Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Soccer Coaches Association (Zisca) Bulawayo province will hold a symposium at the end of this month as part of efforts to revive the dormant body.

Zisca Bulawayo was last functional three years ago when Philani Ncube was chairman and became non-existent at the end of his executive’s term in 2016.

Frantic efforts are now being made by coaches based in Bulawayo to resuscitate the association operationally.

An interim executive committee led by former Highlanders’ coach Bongani Mafu was recently set up as part of the revival efforts.

Other interim executive committee members include Philani Mabhena (vice-chairman), Morris Mukwiti (secretary) and Kudzayi Mhandire (treasurer). Khona Tshabangu and Joseph Nkomazana serve as committee members.

“We are going to hold a symposium for all Bulawayo province coaches to conscientise them on the importance of reviving Zisca Bulawayo before holding elections. We have invited veteran coaches to speak at the symposium and these include Barry Daka, Gibson Homela and Benedict Moyo,” said Mukwiti.

“What we are doing is restructuring from district and area zones. We want to create a system whereby every district has a chairman, secretary and treasurer. We want to bring back activities that we used to have such as coaching clinics. If granted permission by Zifa, Zisca Bulawayo will conduct refresher courses for coaches, schools and other sporting institutions soon,” he said. – @innocentskizoe