Nigeria’s biggest carrier, Air Peace, has announced a partnership with the organisers of the Interswitch One Africa Festival, which holds every year in different parts of the world.

The partnership entails that the airline would sponsor the festival, which brings the biggest musicians from all over Africa in an annual fiesta.

Speaking at the ceremony to mark the new deal, Air Peace Chairman and CEO, Allen Onyema, said the Nigerian carrier was willing to partner with the organisers of the music festival as part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR) and to promote the growth of music and entertainment in the continent.

“Air Peace is very willing to be a partner of this music fest. We want to be alive to our CSR and we believe that by partnering with this particular event, we would be showcasing Africa to the world. It would help to, at the end of the day, boost tourism in our country. “So, these are the kinds of things that are very dear to my heart because the wellbeing of this nation is very paramount in all I do.

“So, it wasn’t difficult for me to agree for Air Peace to be the official airline for the programme as sponsor. I think we are moving about 137 of you for free. It is something we are doing with so much joy. “We are not being forced to do it. Because we believe that you guys represent the future Nigeria and the earlier we start getting it right with you, the better for the entire nation in order to make sure that our future is assured,” Onyema said.

He said as time goes Air Peace might take greater responsibility in the promotion of the festival in order to contribute more to youth development in the country.

“We want to look beyond this moment. We want to look beyond what we are going to do with the music fest. We want to be your partners forever, God willing. You can always count on us at every given time.

“We want to see more Nigerian artistes become international entertainers. We want to do all we can do. We want to look inwards and find out how we can partner with you, not just for the music festival in Dubai; but for other spheres to bring out the best in our midst.

“Nigeria has got the talent. And if you are thinking of how to develop yourselves, you know Air Peace is willing to stand by you. We want to develop programmes where we stand in getting people out. There are a lot of talents in this country,” the Air Peace Chairman added.