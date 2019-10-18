Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

THE Chibuku Super Cup quarter-finals draw will be conducted today with eight teams going into the hat.

The first-round encounters produced some shock results that claimed two Harare giants, Dynamos and Caps United, who were beaten by Highlanders and Harare City respectively.

Bosso stunned their biggest rivals DeMbare 1-0 at Rufaro Stadium, while Makepekepe were sent packing 6-5 on penalties by 2018 losing finalists Harare City.

Another shock first round result was the 6-5 penalty shootout defeat of Chicken Inn by league debutants Manica Diamonds at Luveve Stadium, while defending league champions FC Platinum exacted revenge on Midlands rivals Chapungu, knocking them out 4-3 after the dreaded penalty lottery.

The airmen had been responsible for Pure Platinum Play’s misery in the past two versions of the tournament.

Cup holders Triangle United brushed aside a tame challenge from Herentals, while Ngezi Platinum Stars beat Mushowani 2-0 and ZPC Kariba emerged 2-1 winners over Hwange.

The Chibuku Super Cup is sponsored to the tune of $1.5 million by Delta Beverages and the winners earn the ticket to represent Zimbabwe in the Caf Confederation Cup.

Quarter-final matches will be held over the weekend of October 26-27, while semi-finals have been slated for November 9-10, with the final tentatively set for November 30.