The other browsers that BSI found not to be secure lack the following features according to ZDNet:

Lack of support for a master password mechanism (Chrome, Internet Explorer, Edge)

No built-in update mechanism (IE)

No option to block telemetry collection (Chrome, IE, Edge)

No SOP (Same Origin Policy) support (Internet Explorer)

No CSP (Content Security Policy) support (Internet Explorer)

No SRI (Subresource Integrity) support (Internet Explorer)

No support for browser profiles, different configurations (IE, Edge)

Lack of organizational transparency (Chrome,Internet Explorer,Edge)

Even though Firefox is the most secure, when it comes to browser market share, Google Chrome is way ahead as it has 63% of the market share whereas Firefox only has 4.45% of the market. However, as the world gets more privacy and security-conscious, Firefox’s secureness will eventually pay off through the enlargement of its market share in the browser industry.