Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

ACTION enters the second week in the Bulawayo Basketball Association tomorrow afternoon, with the spotlight on defending champions Giants and Nust A in the men’s category.

Giants were inactive in the opening week of the season, while Nust A cruised to an emphatic 74-24 victory over Clippers. The students will, however, face their first real test when they clash with the champions tomorrow.

Giants have won the championship two times in a row and will be hoping to get their campaign for a hat-trick of titles off to a positive start against an in-form Nust A outfit.

In another mouthwatering men’s encounter, Southern Mavericks, who bagged the pre-season tournament, will come up against Oilers in a potentially exciting encounter. Oilers lost their opening game 33-47 to Legends while Mavericks beat 58-39.

In the ladies’ division, defending champions Mavericks will take on perennial rivals Highlanders. The Bosso ladies overcame Divas 25-12 in their opening match. Divas take on Angels.

BBA secretary Francis Dube said all games will be played at the Eveline High School courts.

Fixtures

Tomorrow: Women; Angels vs Divas, Lakers B vs Nust, Mavericks vs Highlanders

Men: City Knights vs Baseline, Giants vs Nust A, Oilers vs Mavericks:

Sunday:

Women; Angels vs LSU, LSU vs Angels B

Men: LSU vs Lakers, LSU vs City Knights, Legends vs Highlanders