Ronald Mashinga, Sports Reporter

IGNITE Youth Organisation Bulawayo will host a youth sports workshop at the National University of Science and Technology (Nust) American Space today.

The event is courtesy of a partnership between Nust and the United States of America Embassy, and entrance is free.

IGNITE Youth Organisation seeks to provide a purposed centre approach to career guidance and coaching to help young people aged between 13 and 29 years to create meaningful careers for themselves.

They operate through IGNITE sports, IGNITE influencers, IGNITE Creativity, IGNITE Hope, IGNITE Girls, IGNITE Lifeline, IGNITE Mentorships and IGNITE Tech Innovations.

The workshop is for youths interested in pursuing sport as a career, but lack the knowledge of how to balance their studies or work with sport.

“We will be discussing the challenges that youths face in sports. Three guest speakers will be at the workshop to share their experience in sports and to inspire and motivate those trying to pursue their sports dream,” said IGNITE Sports vice leader Lesily Chibaro.

Among the guest speakers will be Brian Gondo, an eight-time pro golf winner, Mandisi Moyo, cricket player for Fazak Power Raptors and FitFarm clothing line owner, and Chibaro, an AdamantFit personal training and fitness brand owner and pro athlete.