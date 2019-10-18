Sharon Buwerimwe, Court Reporter

A CHEEKY, if not dumb thief from Bulawayo was arrested after he went to one of his victims’ house two days after robbing him, wearing clothes he had stolen from the home.

Noel Tshuma (20) from Old Pumula suburb robbed Mr Sandile Ntshali of his 21-inch television set and clothes at a knife point after smashing his bedroom window to gain entry.

He also stole a suitcase that was full of clothes and the television set all valued at R 5000.

Tshuma pleaded not guilty to unlawful entry, theft and being found in possession of stolen property before Western Commonage magistrate Ms Tancy Dube.

The magistrate sentenced him to four years in prison and suspended one on condition that Tshuma does not commit a similar offence within the next three years.

Prosecuting, Mr Chief Muteve said on October 4 this year at around 7PM, Tshuma hatched a plan to steal from Mr Ntshali while he was sleeping at his home.

Mr Muteve said Tshuma returned to the complainant’s house after two days wearing Mr Ntshali’s clothes armed with a knife.

“On the 6th of October, when I was home, the accused person came wearing a grey shirt and a grey trouser which were some of the clothes that were stolen and he ordered me to cover my face so that I don’t recognise him. I immediately called the police leading to his arrest.”

