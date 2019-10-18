By Bongani Ndlovu

Popular actor Lazarus Boora aka Gringo who underwent surgery for a ruptured appendix this week is recovering well in hospital and the family would like to thank all who helped him out.

Gringo was operated on on Tuesday at CitiMed Hospital in Chitungwiza after well-wishers from around the country raised money for him. He had been admitted to hospital last week Thursday.

This was after an appeal by his family for people to help him as Gringo was in dire financial straits and could not raise the reported $18 000 needed to go under the knife.

His daughter Tanaka Boora said she was grateful that people rallied behind him.

“Although he isn’t out of the woods yet as he still hasn’t gained his strength he is recovering well. I want to thank all the people who heeded the call to raise funds for him to undergo the surgery,” said Tanaka.

She said they were not sure when Gringo would be discharged from hospital.

When news spread that Gringo had fallen ill and was in need of the money for surgery, socialites such as Jackie Ngarande and Lorraine Guyo went on a plea to their followers and Zimbabweans at large to raise the $18 000.

It is reported that fashionista Pokello Nare pledged to raise the $18 000 and people thanked her.

However, despite the media reports no one could neither confirm whether or not Pokello paid for Gringo’s surgery.

“I don’t talk to the media and I don’t want to confirm anything,” Pokello said before hanging up.

Tanaka said she had no knowledge of any contribution by Pokello.

“Hapana chandinoziva (I don’t know anything about that donation personally).”’

Ngarande posted a picture on her Facebook page with Pokello with the caption: My friend has a heart made of gold, The most generous person I know, She made a huge difference for someone in need.

God bless you Pokello’s Addicted 2 Shoes.”

She did not say what exactly Pokello did to change someone’s life and it seems some people assumed that she donated to Gringo.

The award-winning actor hogged the limelight in 1997 when he featured on Enock Chihombori’s drama series “Gringo” that rocked the local television station ZBCTV.

The success of the series led to similar projects “Gringo Ndiani”, “Gringo Mari Iripi” and subsequently a movie “Gringo the Troublemaker”.

He also acted as Gibbo in the film “Village Secrets”, which was being screened on ZBCTV. He made cameo appearances in local movies such as Yellow Card. The Chronicle