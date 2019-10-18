Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

SENIOR netball team coach Lloyd Makunde has been sacked ahead of the Africa Netball Cup that gets underway in South Africa today.

The Zimbabwe Netball Association (Zina) executive led by Leticia Chipandu fired Makunde after he complained about his unpaid allowances from the 2019 Vitality Netball World Cup held in Liverpool, England, where he guided the Gems to an eighth-place finish against all odds in their maiden appearance in the global finals.

Zimbabwe has been drawn in Pool B and will open their tournament against Uganda today before facing off with Kenya tomorrow and Tanzania the following day.

Despite preparing the team for the South African trip, Makunde was surprisingly booted out at the last minute and replaced by his deputy Ropafadzo Mutsauki.

Mutsauki was immediately caught up in a selection storm yesterday after an audio of him allegedly talking to a former Harare City player Christine Gandanzara, who turns out for Beta Queens, which is affiliated to the splinter Rainbow Amateur Netball League, went viral.

In the audio, the person identified as Mutsauki is heard telling the player to come back to Harare City if she wants to be included in the national team.

“Just phone Dorothy (Harare City team manager), apologise and tell her you want to return to the team. Once you have done that, I will make sure you are in the squad. Your place (in the squad) is guaranteed as long as you humble yourself and return. I have been calling you on numerous occasions without success and you don’t even bother to return my calls.”

Zimbabwe netball squad

Sharleen Makusha, Ursula Ndlovu, Sharon Bwanali, Queen Sigauke, Linda Nkorongo, Felistus Kwangwa (captain), Joyce Takaidza, Patricia Mauladi, Beverly Chipadza, Progress Moyo, Claris Kwaramba, Tatenda Dziva, Lorraine Manjoro

Head of delegation: Leticia Chipandu

Team manager Ledwin Dondo

Team medic: Nyembezi Kwava

Coach: Ropafadzo Mutsauki