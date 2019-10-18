Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

THE Zimbabwe national sevens rugby team left for Kenya yesterday to participate in the Tusker Safari Sevens tournament which starts today.

The Cheetahs will use the three-day competition as part of preparations for next month’s Africa Cup to be held in South Africa.

Team manager Simba Dangah said the Tusker Safari Sevens marks the start of their training and Africa Cup preparations.

“Hopefully we gain momentum going into the Africa Cup camp two weeks from now. We will try to keep the bulk of these players and add a few missing senior players who could not make it to this competition,” said Dangah.

Some of the senior players that couldn’t make Kenya safari due to various commitments are Riaan O’Neil, Tafadzwa Chitokwindo, Tapiwa Tsomondo and Connor Pritchard. Shingirai Katsvere and Kudakwashe Chiwanza picked up injuries while turning out for the Sables in the Victoria Cup. With no action since last month’s Zambia Sevens, the Tusker Safari Sevens is effectively the first fine tuning session for the Cheetahs.

Zimbabwe have been drawn against Spain, Seventies and Kenya Commercial Bank Rugby Club in the group stage.

Cheetahs squad

Njabulo Ndlovu, Blithe Mavesere, Emmanuel Zangari, Martin Mangongo, Ngoni Chibuwe, Nelson Madida, Andrea Banda, Biselele Tshamala, Hilton Mudariki, Tarisai Mugariri, Stephan Hunduza (captain), Takudzwa Kumadiro