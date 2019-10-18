Cape Town — Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insists the club do not need to change its structure and that funds will be available to bolster the team.

United currently sit 12th in the Premier League table, just two points above the relegation zone and 15 adrift of league leaders Liverpool ahead of Sunday’s clash with their fierce rivals at Old Trafford.

The club’s hierarchy and recruitment under executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward has come in for severe criticism since the departure of Sir Alex Ferguson, but Solskjaer has described that as “an insult” as he looks to the future.

“I’ve got a three-year contract now so of course (we are) planning long-term,” Solskjaer told Sky Sports News. “If you lose a game you don’t wait for a call to be given assurances, but we have started out a plan and a recruitment plan is in place.

“I am 100% sure from my time here that the structure is right because it’s always the manager that has the final say.

“I know people have said stuff about our recruitment but it’s almost like an insult to the recruitment office, the scouts and us as professionals – me and Mick (Phelan), the staff. We make decisions on the players we want to have and who’s available and then it’s the negotiations.”

United spent £145 million in the summer on Harry Maguire, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Daniel James, but Solskjaer says more funds are available for the right “ready-made” players.

“The money is there, and I’ve been looking at players,” Solskjaer added. “We were close to a couple of players, but they weren’t right.

“The money is there to strengthen in January, in the summer, and we are planning, we are looking, we are finding our targets, but just before the transfer window ended no, they weren’t there, the ready-made players.

“The resources are there if the right players are available.”

Solskjaer then attempted to give fans a message: “It’s never an easy answer to give a message to the supporters, but we’ve got our ambition, and the ambition at this club is to win.

“You’ve got to win trophies, playing the right way. You want to have attacking football, but it also means defending – we haven’t always attacked.

“But it’s also about giving our young lads a chance that is in our DNA. You are one of the great examples with the Class of ‘92 and we’ve got some great youngsters now. We’re building for the future. We’re recruiting for the future.

“Of course, at the moment we’re having a tough time, but the benefit will be there down the line I’m sure. The club is always going to be bouncing back. The last six weeks have been hard results-wise. The Chelsea game was an example of how good we can be.

“It gives me a lot of confidence in our supporters when they can see what we’re trying to do as well. We’ll be back.”

Fixtures

Saturday: Everton v West Ham United (Goodison Park 13:30), Leicester City v Burnley (King Power Stadium 16:00), Wolverhampton Wanderers v Southampton (Molineux Stadium 16:00), Chelsea v Newcastle United (Stamford Bridge 16:00), Tottenham Hotspur v Watford (Tottenham Hotspur Stadium 16:00), Aston Villa v Brighton & Hove Albion (Villa Park 16:00), AFC Bournemouth v Norwich City (Vitality Stadium 16:000, Crystal Palace v Manchester City (Selhurst Park 18:30).

Sunday: Manchester United v Liverpool (Old Trafford 17:30).

Monday: Sheffield United v Arsenal (Bramall Lane 21:00).

English Premiership table

P W L D Pts

1 Liverpool 8 8 0 0 24

2 Manchester City 8 5 2 1 16

3 Arsenal 8 4 1 3 15

4 Leicester City 8 4 2 2 14

5 Chelsea 8 4 2 2 14

6 Crystal Palace 8 4 2 2 14

7 Burnley 8 3 2 3 12

8 West Ham United 8 3 2 3 12

9 Tottenham Hotspur 8 3 3 2 11

10 AFC Bournemouth 8 3 3 2 11

11 Wolvers 8 2 2 4 10

12 Manchester United 8 2 3 3 9

13 Sheffield United 8 2 3 3 9

14 Brighton & H/ Albion 8 2 3 3 9

15 Aston Villa 8 2 4 2 8

16 Newcastle United 8 2 4 2 8

17 Southampton 8 2 5 1 7

18 Everton 8 2 5 1 7

19 Norwich City 8 2 6 0 6

20 Watford 8 0 5 3 3

— Sport24.