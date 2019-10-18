It turns out the licencing machine will be called Junga and the machines are now found in OK, Bon Marche and Cash and Carry Shops.





The automated licencing machine allows registered user to renew their licences (radio and vehicle licence) since it’s linked to ZINARA. It’s also integrated with all payment local payment platforms. The system has a slot that will instantly print whichever licence you’ve purchased.

Junga will use biometric identification but the machine we visited was unattended so we will get in touch with GeneInsure in order to understand just how this authentication will work.