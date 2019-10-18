Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Volleyball Association has appointed Masimba Mushangwe as national administrator as it moves to position the game as a shining beacon in the domestic sporting arena.

A holder of a Chartered Institute of Secretaries and Administrators in Zimbabwe (CIS) qualification, Mushangwe’s appointment is with effect from the beginning of this month.

Mushangwe’s volleyball career started in 1998 and he played for a number of clubs such as Jewels, Air Zimbabwe, Mabelreign Sharks, JS Harare and Quantum Volleyball (SA).

He also coached Zengeza 1 High School and has been assistant coach of the Jewels Volleyball Club ladies team.

“We believe Mushangwe will commit to promote the ZVA vision and help the sport grow from strength to strength. We also hope he will be a great motivation to others towards attaining the ZVA goals,” said ZVA in a statement.

The ZVA national league kicked off last month and Week 2 games were held in Bulawayo earlier this month at Hillside Teachers’ College and White City Stadium.