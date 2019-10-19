Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

“UNCLE Rolen”, a Harare socialite, found himself trending on the Internet this week when a video of two lovely looking South African women dancing surfaced and his identity as the “blesser” behind their lavish lifestyle was uncovered.

A close friend of Ginimbi’s, Uncle Rolen (real name Roland Muchegwa), the far from handsome businessman who is known by many for his appreciation of the finer things in life, especially women, left many men jealous and some women desperately looking for him after more pictures of him living la vida with the finest women emerged.

On the video which shook the Internet, the Amapiano hit Akulaleki by Samthing Soweto was thumping out of a car and had two yellow bones dancing and singing along. Uncle Rolen, who was taking the video, could not help but join the fun by showing his face while singing along.

The song described perfectly Uncle Rolen and friends’ lifestyle as it speaks about people not being able to sleep as they want to go out, dance, travel and just have a good time.

In no time, as it happens with social media, because of this video, the hashtag #RolenMuchegwa surfaced with people being urged to share their photos with the socialite there. Pictures started circulating of Uncle Rolen surrounded by different women, some at a pool and him kissing others.

Uncle Rolen has been in the showbiz scene for a long time and has always made an impression by being the bad looking guy with the ‘hottest’ ladies in the club. Also a regular attendee of Ginimbi’s All-White parties, he is known in Zimbabwe and South Africa for spoiling girls by buying expensive whiskeys and champagnes.

However, most wondered how this guy, who does not have the looks, was scooping the finest ladies in Zimbabwe and South Africa. People started debating with most women saying it was not about the looks, but money.

Some though were disgusted by the images which were shared as they were concerned with the age gap between Rolen and the girls as well as the desperation that women have subjected themselves to all in the name of having a nice life.

@Madumetja_SoLo wrote: “Let’s be honest for once. All the women here who are dissing those women who are being chowed (courted) by #RolandMuchengwa are jealous because it’s not them having a nice time.

“We all know women will do anything for a quick buck and most here would do the same if the roles were reversed.”

Uncle Rolen’s exploits for some on social media made him Man of the Month of October.

“Under the power vested on me by the Black Twitter Constitution, I hereby pronounce uMalume Rolen Muchegwa ‘Man Of The Month of October’. Show some respect,” posted Man’s Not Barry Roux.

Some went as far as calling him Thanos after the supervillain in Avengers End Game as he seemed to be obliterating the competition with regards blesser extraordinaire of beautiful women.

“‘With all six infinity stones, I can snap my fingers and half of beautiful women in South Africa will be mine . . . and people will call me rich’ he said,” tweeted Tom Rider23.

Sadly, the identity of one of the ladies in the pictures was dug up and it seems that she is in a relationship as a picture with her boyfriend also surfaced. However, the alleged boyfriend came out saying the picture of his girlfriend was from a long time ago.

With social media, dirty laundry always comes up and Uncle Rolen seems to be a wanted man in Zimbabwe as he has a case to answer according to tweeps. In 2015, the socialite is alleged to have savagely attacked his ex-wife, mother of two Mitchell Kawome, leaving her fighting for her life. This was a wake-up call for some women who were already planning on throwing themselves at Uncle Rolen.

After all the trending, Samthing Soweto gained more fans as some people simply asked for the name of the song saying they enjoyed it after watching Uncle Rolen’s video.