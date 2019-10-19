Wayne Chiridza, Showbiz Reporter

THE Old Mutual Amazing Voices singing competition left an impression on budding music groups who participated in the Bulawayo auditions earlier this week.

The reality show, which will see three unsigned RnB, pop and gospel groups from Zimbabwe competing with nine others from Ghana, Kenya and South Africa to become Africa’s next super group, will be aired on DStv in April next year with the winning group set to walk away with a whopping USD$100 000.

Those who attended the auditions at the City Hall on Tuesday and Wednesday were in unison that the show, which is in its inaugural edition, was a splendid idea which could not have come at a better time. For years, many music groups, especially from Bulawayo, have been yearning for breakthroughs and with the coming of this show, who knows where the city’s groups will find themselves next year.

Focus, an acappella group who were among those who participated at the auditions, said the reality show was a platform for Bulawayo groups to showcase their talent, not only to Zimbabweans, but the rest of the continent as the show will be viewed by over 30 countries.

“The show was a great platform for us to showcase our talent and it’ll definitely expose us to the world. We’ve always been looking for such platforms and are grateful for this show as it was not only held in the capital city, but came to Bulawayo,” said the group’s representative.

“If we make it to the regional finals, it’ll be a life-changing experience as Bulawayo has a lot of talent which should be brought out to the world.”

Ronald Sibanda from another group called Family of Voices concurred: “We’re happy that this event came to our city as this platform will help us showcase our talents to the world. I’m optimistic that we’ll make it to the regional finals and that’s all we hope for.”

The show, which caught some off-guard as they did not know about it, left them wanting in. Although they could not audition this year as they were not prepared and did not want to embarrass themselves lest they make good adverts for the show’s wooden mic, the groups said they were already preparing for next year’s edition.

Others, however, took the risk as they, without preparing, formed groups outside the auditions’ venue and tried their luck.

“We created our group on the spot as we didn’t know the auditions were for groups only not individuals. But this show interestingly saw us click and we’re already planning to do something as a group. Next time when such a show comes, it’ll find us ready to showcase our talent,” said the group which comprised of high school pupils.

The good thing about this reality show which seeks to unearth singing talent is that it united people who were seen sharing their music experience. Also, the groups which auditioned got expert music advice from the likes of Selmor Mtukudzi and Takura who were among the selectors.

Another participant identified as Tinashe said even though they did not make it to the next stage, they benefitted a lot from the experience.

“We’re not dismayed that we didn’t make it, but we’re grateful we met established artistes who also have a zeal for music and imparted their knowledge to us. We also met other groups with interests similar to ours and we’re hoping to collaborate with them in the near future,” said Tinashe.

Zimbabwe, like Selmor Mtukudzi said, will likely give other competing countries a good run for their money just like what happened at the Idols Africa competition in 2008 which was won by a Bulawayo gospel artiste, Eric Moyo. Not only was the singing competition won by a Zimbabwean, but it had four more Zimbabweans in the form of Mkhululi Bhebhe, Ammara Brown, Samantha Tirivacho and Adiona Maboreke-Chidzonga in the top 10.

This weekend, the Amazing Voices team is in Harare where they are conducting auditions for those in the capital city at the Crowne Plaza. From there, those who will have been shortlisted will compete with those from Bulawayo for the three slots. The ultimate three who will be selected in Harare will then prepare for the regional finals slated for Johannesburg, South Africa next year. – @waynecas