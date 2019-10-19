Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE senior netball team coach Lloyd Makunde says he hasn’t been sacked by the Zimbabwe Netball Association (Zina).

Makunde, who led the Gems in their maiden World Cup finals held in Liverpool, England, this year, said he was still the national team’s dressing room boss despite not travelling with the squad to South Africa for the African Women’s Netball Championship on Thursday.

“I am still head coach of our netball national team. The only reason why I am not part of the delegation that went to South Africa for the African Women’s Netball Championship is that I am attending a Zimbabwe Olympic Committee run workshop for elite coaches,” said Makunde.

The workshop on sport ethics covers such topics as the application of science and medicine in sports, safe sports and doping in sports.

In his absence, assistant coach Ropafadzo Mutsauki was given the reins of the technical bench.

Meanwhile, Zina president Letticia Chipandu was this week appointed president of the Confederation of Southern Africa Netball Association president (Cosana). Chipandu will be deputised by Getrude Mukumi from the Netball Association of Zambia, while Netball Namibia’s Imelda Nerongo is the new secretary-general.

The marketing portfolio will be headed by Kelebogile Maplanka from Botswana, with South Africa’s Ntombi Masango in charge of the organisation’s finances.

Director of umpires and coaches’ portfolios went to South African nationals Theresa Prince and Bennie Simon respectively.

Rainbow Amateur Netball League chairperson Melody Garikai congratulated Chipandu on her new role, which she said will help lift and market the game locally and regionally.