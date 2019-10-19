We’ve talked about Instant EcoCash before. It’s a brilliant application that allows users to ditch the EcoCash app which requires data and gives pretty extensive functionality.

Outside of all this existing functionality, Instant EcoCash is adding a new accessibility feature that will instantly make it more appealing to a wide number of users. The newest update of the application will add two local languages; Shona and Ndebele.

This will no doubt open it up to users who aren’t familiar with English which is the default language for many local apps.

This makes an already great app even better and hopefully, the Instant EcoCash team will get more downloads because of this.

Download Instant EcoCash app