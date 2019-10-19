Mashudu Netsianda, Senior Court Reporter

A MAN from Fort Rixon in Insiza district allegedly unleashed a deadly kick on his ailing younger brother, ripping open his stomach resulting in intestines protruding, a magistrate heard yesterday.

Bulawayo magistrate Mrs Ulukile Mlea-Ndlovu heard this when Langa Nyathi (43) of Godlwayo village under Chief Sigola area appeared before her facing a murder charge in connection with the death of his younger brother.

He was remanded in custody to October 31 pending provision of a trial date at the High Court.

Prosecuting, Mr Mufaro Mageza said on October 12 this year, the accused person had a misunderstanding with the deceased while they were drinking some home brewed beer at a neighbour’s homestead in Fort Rixon, Matabeleland South province.

“The accused person and the deceased had a dispute during which they exchanged harsh words. The deceased got angry and left Esau Ncube’s homestead where they were drinking traditional beer,” said Mr Mageza.

The court heard that when the deceased left the homestead, Nyathi followed him and on catching up with him, he allegedly kicked him on the stomach where he had been operated on.

“The accused person kicked the deceased on the stomach where he had a fresh operation wound and he fell down with intestines protruding and screamed in agony,” said Mr Mageza.

When Nyathi realised that he had injured his younger brother, he rushed him to a local clinic where he died upon admission.

Nyathi later confessed to his neighbours about the attack. The matter was reported to the police leading to the accused person’s arrest.

There has been an increase in violent crimes committed after misunderstandings over petty issues when people are drinking beer.

Police have since warned that the law will take its course against all perpetrators of crime. – @mashnets