Brenda Zinyuke, Court Reporter

A MAN from Bulawayo who raped a prostitute after dragging her to a bushy area, only to fall asleep at the crime scene, has been sentenced to 16 years in prison.

The 25-year-old prostitute was raped by Bruce Mlotshwa (28) of Emganwini suburb after they met at a motel in Matobo while the man was in the company of his friend who was only identified as Vandali.

Mlotshwa pleaded not guilty to rape when he appeared before Bulawayo magistrate, Mr Tinashe Utahwashe, but was convicted due to overwhelming evidence.

In his defence, Mlotshwa alleged that the woman had consented to sex but he failed to pay her and she reported the matter to the police. “I did not rape the complainant, we had a mutual agreement but afterwards I realised I did not have the money to pay her. She decided to report the matter to the police,” Mlotshwa said.

Prosecuting, Mr Jethro Mada said on April 4 at around 8PM, the complainant and Mlotshwa were at Rock Motel in Matobo drinking beer when they started arguing.

Mr Mada said the hooker went to her friend’s room at the back of the bar and Mlotshwa in the company of Vandali followed her.

The duo threw a bottle into the room and it struck the complainant on the left thigh.

Mr Mada said the woman went to the bar as she was afraid since the door did not have a lock.

He said Mlotshwa pulled the complainant outside the bar. Vandali then hit her with the back of an axe and a bottle on her right eye before dragging her to a bushy area.

The prosecutor said Vandali left and Mlotshwa raped her.

The court heard that Mlotshwa fell asleep after raping the complainant and the woman escaped.

She went and told some people about the rape and they went to the crime scene where they apprehended Mlotshwa as he was still asleep.

He was handed to the police. — @zinyuke98