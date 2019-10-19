Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

IN a show of confidence, Ngezi Platinum Queens coach Wisdom ‘‘Ninja’’ Shinya says he will step down if his side loses to ZRP Mambas in a Rainbow Amateur Netball League match set for Baobab Stadium this afternoon.

“If I lose this match, I will certainly step down from my post; I would have failed,” said Shinya yesterday.

He said confidence was high in his camp and the girls were eager to avenge the 38-58 loss they suffered at the hands of the same opponents in the reverse fixture.

“We lost that first round due to logistical challenges on our part, but this time around we are more than prepared. On paper that team will never beat us; we are going there with a lot of purpose,” said Shinya.

Goalkeeper Christine Gandanzara, Alice Tewera, captain, Lizzie Kanyepere as well as goal defender Cathrine Kekala are set to lead Ngezi Platinum Queens’ quest.

In other fixtures set for today, the only undefeated side in the league Correctional Queens welcome Falcon Queens at Chikurubi Courts hoping to extend their fine run, although the absence of some key players that are on national duty will heavily weigh against them.

Correctional Queens will be without the trio of Felistas Kwangwa, Linda Nkorongo and Lorraine Manjoro.

In Zvishavane, Platinum Queens, also crippled by the non-availability of Claris Kwaramba, Sharleen Makusha and Progress Moyo, who are with the national team, welcome tricky Bulawayo side Goldreef at Torwood Tennis Courts.

Fixtures

Today: Correctional vs Flow Angels (Chikurubi, 12PM), Glow Petroleum vs Goldreef (Torwood Tennis Courts, 12 PM)

Ngezi Platinum Queens vs ZRP Mambas (Baobab,12PM), Platinum Queens vs Golden Valley (Bethamy Grounds, 2PM), ZDF vs Rio Zim (Harare Municipal Police, 11AM)

Tomorrow: Correctional vs Tenax (Chikurubi, 10AM)