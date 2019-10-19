Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

TALEN Vision mauled a hapless Toronto 13-0 in a Southern Region Division One League match played at Mzilikazi Barracks yesterday.

Title rivals Bulawayo City could only manage a 3-0 win over Mainline at Luveve Stadium.

The two sides are now tied on 55 points, but Vision remain atop due to a healthy goal difference of 10.

It was the second time that Vision have scored 13 goals in a single game this season after exterminating Hwange outfit Moto Moto by a similar score line a month ago.

Grey Kufandada scored four goals in yesterday’s encounter; his second four-goal haul this season after achieving the same feat against Moto Moto.

His strike partner Brian Muza scored a hat-trick, while Adrian Banana, Adonis Nyoni, Itai Mabhunu and Velile Siziba chipped in with a goal each. Toronto did not help themselves by scoring two own goals in the second half.

Across town at Luveve Stadium, former Premiership side City scored through Khosinomusa Khanye, Zephaniah Ngodzo – from the penalty spot, and Christopher Samakweri, who struck on the stroke of full time.

It’s seemingly a race that will be decided by goal difference and Vision made strides towards ending the season with a healthy goal account.

Fixtures

Today: Casmyn vs Mosi Rovers, Indlovu Iyanyathela vs ZPC Hwange, CIWU vs Ajax Hotspurs, Makomo vs Binga Pirates, Bosso 90 vs Arenel Movers. – @innocentskizoe