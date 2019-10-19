Hilton Tafadzwa Tamangani, one of the 11 vendors arrested and assaulted by police last week has died in custody. The court was yet to rule on his bail application.

Below are some of the reactions on Twitter

Hopewell Chin’ono

“One of these guys died in police custody last night! WHY WHY WHY? Why are citizens kept in remand prison when they have been tortured by the police & needing medical help. Do we realise that we now have a State worse than what we had under Mugabe? Is this the standard

@SADC_News?”

“This young man was a vendor who was 1 of 11 arrested by the police. He has died on account of beatings by the police. His name is Hillary Tafadzwa Samangani.This is a State that kills citizens but wants to get the same citizens to march against sanctions invited by THIS brutality.”

Chalton Hwende

“Just been informed that one of the 11 vendors arrested and beaten by police at Robinson House has passed on last night at remand Prison due to the injuries sustained after they were denied medical access.”