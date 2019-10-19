Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

A GROUP of Warriors’ fans left Bulawayo yesterday morning for Lesotho to cheer Zimbabwe in the second-leg of the final Chan qualifier in Maseru tomorrow.

The Warriors carry a 3-1 lead going into the encounter.

The Zimbabwe National Soccer Supporters Association (ZNSSA) organised discounted fares for fans to travel for the game that will see the Warriors qualifying for the Chan finals in Cameroon next year should they secure an aggregate win.

McCloud Moyo, an avid Chicken Inns supporter, predicted a 3-0 win for the Warriors, with striker Prince Dube shining.

“We’re going for nothing other than victory. We’ll finish off Lesotho 3-0,” said Moyo.

Kudakwashe Masunda of Masvingo tipped Dube to guide the Warriors to victory.

“We’re going to win 2-1 and obviously Prince will get a brace. For the national team, Prince scores for fun,” said Masunda.

Bosso fan Mgcini Mafu predicted a 2-0 win.

“Lesotho are a tricky side and our boys should guard against complacency, but we’ll win 2-0.”

Trust Jim, a member of the Dynamos Bulawayo Supporters Chapter, predicted a draw.

“Lesotho beat South Africa in the last round and we mustn’t underrate them. Playing on an artificial surface could prove difficult for our boys. We’ll qualify for the finals, but we’ll draw 1-1,” Jim said.

ZNSSA vice-chairman Carlmarx Nkomo thanked fans for travelling to rally behind the Warriors.

“It’s always nice to have fans travelling to watch our boys and give them support. Now the challenge is for the boys to deliver. They have to do it for the country and their careers because playing in continental tournaments attracts scouts,” Nkomo said.