The minimum amount of ZESA tokens you can buy through EcoCash has been increased from $10 to $20.
EcoCash posted the message on their social media accounts:
Dear valued customer
Please note that ZETDC has set the minimum purchase amount of electricity tokens at ZW$20 for all service providers effective 18 October 2019. The minimum electricity token purchase on EcoCash has therefore been set at ZW$20.
Live Life the EcoCash Way
Considering that tariffs have been increased on multiple occasions since the introduction of the $10 minimum charge from a year ago its not surprising that the minimum threshold has been increased.
Also read, ZESA Adds New Features To Online Portal
Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge
If anything goes wrong, click here to enter your query.
Leave a Reply